7-DayForecast:

TONIGHT: After a stormy and rainy evening last night across the Ohio Valley, rain showers and thunderstorms are finally making their way out of the area. We should be rain free by sunset with clouds starting to clear out between sunset and midnight. Will feel a lot more comfortable this evening and into the morning hours tomorrow, as temperatures will drop back down to seasonable in the low 50’s. Dew points will also finally get out of the sticky range, sitting in the low 50’s and upper 40’s across the area.

FRIDAY: Plenty of Sunshine and seasonable temps for the day on Friday. Expect to see mostly sunny skies for the day, with temperatures sitting in the mid to low 70’s. Winds light coming out of the W at 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Another beautiful day for your day on Saturday. Once again plenty of sunshine and feeling more like spring. High temperatures in the low 70’s under mostly sunny skies, winds light at 2-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds will be rolling in throughout the day on Sunday. Starting out mostly clear for the morning, but becoming mostly cloudy by dinner time. Temperatures warming up just a little bit above average, sitting in the upper 70’s and even possible lower 80’s. Winds will stay on the calm side at 2-6 mph with a couple gusts of 10-15 mph throughout the day.

MONDAY: Chance for rain returns for your Monday. Showers throughout the day with a couple heavy pockets. A rumble of thunder or two is also possible and cannot be ruled out. Temperatures back into the lower 80’s across the area, with dew points returning to the sticky range down in the lower 60’s.

TUESDAY: Another chance for some showers for the day on Tuesday. A couple heavier pockets of showers and some more rumbles of thunder are also possible. Temperatures return to seasonable in the mid 70’s.

WEDNESDAY: Once again showers look to have the chance to impact the area. Not as likely as Monday or Tuesday though. Temperatures remaining seasonable in the mid to upper 70’s.

THURSDAY: Heading towards the end of the week the rain looks to move out and some sunshine looks to maybe return. Partly cloudy skies for the day Thursday with some sunshine here and there throughout the day. Temperatures remain seasonable in the mid 70’s.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick