7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Nothing spectacular for the start of the day weather wise. There were a few pockets of cloud cover across the Ohio Valley with an increasing cloud deck for the afternoon hours as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to plague the Mid-Atlantic. Temperature wise today, again chilly to start but improvement for the afternoon. We maxed out thermometers in the mid 60s with winds blowing from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Clouds were still a factor for the afternoon and evening but will gradually wane as we head into the overnight period. Tonight, temperatures will cool off into the mid to low 40s with pockets of valley fog possible. Cloud cover will start to clear out with broad high pressure making a guest appearance in the region. Sunshine and blue skies are likely for the day tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we head into mid-week. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for daytime highs with a few areas getting into the low 70! Average highs for the early stages of October is the upper 60s. We will see a brief warmup even through the day Thursday. Enjoy the sunshine and seasonable swing of temps, since its all down hill from here.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely towards the end of the week as the next weather system starts to form. Temperatures will likely max out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday will trend dry, but the advancement of a cold front will drop temperatures and possible rain for late Thursday evening into the morning hours of Friday.

FRIDAY: An increasing cloud deck with a rude awakening to some cold air. As a cold front moves in, we could see a few rounds of light rain in the morning and afternoon hours. Coverage will be spotty in nature with very dry air overhead. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Wind could also be a bit breezy. Friday night into Saturday morning, overnight lows will be down in the upper 30s. This means we could see isolated instances of frost developing. If you have sensitive vegetation, it would be a good idea to cover those plants or pull them indoors.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend, but we will not be out of the grasps of cold air. Daytime highs struggle to get out of the mid to low 50s. Saturday night into Sunday morning overnight lows will be down in the mid-30s. This means we could see instances of frost developing across the region. If you have sensitive vegetation, it would be a good idea to cover those plants or pull them indoors. I will keep an eye out for changes in the temperatures.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine with high pressure still in control. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures returning to the 60s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and possible sunshine for the day. Temperature wise, we will max out in the mid-60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey