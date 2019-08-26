Seasonable end of the month

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sun/cloud mix then stray shower by late evening, Highs 76-79.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, Lows 63-66.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, isolated t-storm, Highs 78-81.

WEDNESDAY: Few showers early then drying out with sun, Highs 79-82.

THURSDAY: Turning sunny again with a pleasant feel, Highs 78-80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dry, slightly warmer, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and lovely weekend, Highs 80-82.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies, remaining dry and seasonable, Highs 77-80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman