Seasonable-feeling and dry Monday

TODAY: Breaks in clouds, mostly dry with a seasonable feel, Highs 48-52.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, seasonably chilly, Lows 32-35.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy again, few sprinkles possible, Highs 45-48.
WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy, still seasonable, Highs near 50.
THURSDAY: Cloudy, warmer before afternoon rain showers, Highs 53-56.
FRIDAY: AM showers likely, then a gradually clearing, Highs 46-48.
SATURDAY: Few rain showers and cooling off again, Highs 45-47.
SUNDAY: Finally more sunshine and drier, Highs 47-49.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

