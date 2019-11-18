Seasonable-feeling and dry Monday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Breaks in clouds, mostly dry with a seasonable feel, Highs 48-52.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, seasonably chilly, Lows 32-35.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy again, few sprinkles possible, Highs 45-48.

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy, still seasonable, Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, warmer before afternoon rain showers, Highs 53-56.

FRIDAY: AM showers likely, then a gradually clearing, Highs 46-48.

SATURDAY: Few rain showers and cooling off again, Highs 45-47.

SUNDAY: Finally more sunshine and drier, Highs 47-49.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman