Seasonable temperatures as we approach the weekend

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Copy and paste weather right? Another picturesque day across the Ohio Valley with the wall-to-wall sun producing some warmth, while thermometers still read a bit chilly. So far today, we have only reached in the upper 40s and that is about all the warmth we are going to see today. Some good news though, we will slowly start a warming trend as we end the work-week and transition into the weekend. Warmer than average temps will likely return next week even, WOOO! The other good news is that we will remain sun filled for awhile as dominate high pressure stay in place through the weekend. Soak it up as best as you can since the sun is not typically around as much during the winter months. As we head into the overnight hours, we will stay clear and quiet yet again. If you are heading out for Friday night football, layer up. It will start to cool down quickly after the sun sets (6:15 tonight). Winds will blow from the east around 3-7 mph.

SATURDAY: Prominent sunshine and blue skies as we head into the weekend. We will slightly increase temps back near the mid 50s, which is on par for average for this time of year. Winds will blow southeast around 3-7 mph. It will be perfect hoodie weather, especially if you need to rake some leaves in your yard. As you head to bed Saturday night, do not forget to flip the clocks backward an hour.

SUNDAY: FALL BACK AN HOUR! Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, and we gain an extra hour of sleep (or lose an hour of daylight..)! For your weather, we will see sun and clouds around with temps ranging in the upper 50s. It will be an overall nice day. We will continue to increase temps through the next work-week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and dry as we head into the next week. Temps start to trend warmer, maxing out around 60 degrees. We will remain dry as well. Continue to charge the vitamin D batteries.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with that warm air around. Temps get back up towards the mid 60s for the high. This will be close to 10 degrees above average for our temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: Lower 60s will remain our high temperatures will partly cloudy skies around the region. A cold front will likely move in, but with dry air aloft there will be a low threat for rain.

THURSDAY: Thank you to all the men and women who proudly served and defended our country. In terms of your weather, things will start to change. As we head into Thursday, we will see a better shot for rain showers, mainly in the afternoon. High temps remain near 60 degrees with clouds building in. Winds will likely be breezy at times.

FRIDAY: Clouds will return and be the dominant feature for a change. We will likely see periods of rain in the AM and PM hours as a central area of low pressure moves in. Winds will also likely be a bit breezy.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey