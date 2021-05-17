Seasonable temperatures for your Monday

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: After a stellar weekend in regards to the weather, we will start off the work-week with similar conditions. We will see clouds increase throughout the morning and into the afternoon for the Ohio Valley. There is a chance that areas of SE Ohio and the Northern Panhandle see a stray shower, but the majority will stay dry. Current temperatures through the AM hours are very mild, we are sitting in the mid to low 50s and you will not need a jacket this afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low 70s and that is right on par with average for mid May. Mostly cloudy skies will linger around into the afternoon as well, but there could be some pockets of sunshine. Winds will not play a factor today, blowing from the southeast around 3-7 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, low temps will be in the low 50s and we will remain under some cloud coverage.

TUESDAY: Upper level ridging will keep us in a very dry pattern over the next week, as well as raise temperatures for the Ohio Valley. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s and we will not shake the cloud coverage as well. Partly cloudy skies will be present for the area. Winds will be tame for the next week as well.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and getting warm for the region as the upper level ridging allows temperatures to climb to the low 80s for our afternoon high.

THURSDAY: A sun and clouds mixture for your Thursday and temperatures will get to the mid 80s for our high. Good news is that dewpoints (mugginess) will be at bay while temperatures are this warm.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny for our finally Friday with temperatures staying in the mid 80s for our high. Hopefully everyone is able to enjoy the warmer air in place by cooling off in a pool.

SATURDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the weekend. The warmer air-mass will stay intact for the weekend as temperatures will max out in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies start to return as well as some spotty showers possible. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for our high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey