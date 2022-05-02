7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A fair morning for the Ohio Valley as we begin the new month of May. A few patches of clouds were around with clear skies and sunshine for the region today. Patchy clouds started to move in for the lunchtime hours and stayed around for the afternoon. Daytime highs for the day were in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will stay with the warmer air mass for the first part of May. Tonight, skies will stay partly cloudy with an increase in cloud cover after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s after midnight with rising temps thereafter. Another warm day is expected for tomorrow with an elevated risk of storms.

TUESDAY: Overcast skies will start the day with falling precip for the late morning and early afternoon as a cold front advances through. We are in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns will be breezy winds and the threat of some hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the realm of possibility, but low. Daytime highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts upwards of 20mph. Gusts will be higher when storms roll through.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers around the region, primarily in the morning. Daytime highs will be reached after midnight in the mid 60s with cooler air funneling in afterwards. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: More clouds in the Ohio Valley skies. Seasonably warm air will stick around, as we flirt with 70 degrees for the high. We could see a few more rays of sun for the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Another chance for widespread rain back in the forecast as we end the week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers will likely be present for the morning and afternoon hours. A few rumbles of thunder are likely in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Another round of spotty rain showers for the region. Daytime highs stay in the mid 60s. Winds could be a bit breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Happy Mother’s Day to all moms across the Ohio Valley! Patchy clouds and sun for the end of the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: A few more rays of sun are possible as a calmer weather pattern starts to settle in. High temperatures will likely get back into the lower 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey