Seasonable temps with peaks of sun for your Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Yesterday probably felt like summer to a lot of us, since our high temp topped off in the low 60s. Unfortunately that heat is not here to stay, but the sun will stick around. Partly cloudy skies will allow for rays of sun to shine down. There will be times where a mixture of sun and clouds will be present. Temperature wise, we top off in the upper 30s if not low 40s for your high today. The cold front that brought rain showers yesterday also brought a cooler air-mass into the Ohio Valley. We are at least on par with a seasonable day. High pressure will also start to move in, clearing out the skies and ending the breezy conditions. Winds will not play much of a factor, blowing from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Overnight into Friday morning, we will see low temps in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: High pressure is expected to move in fully, allowing for some areas of the Ohio Valley to experience wall to wall sunshine. Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures topping off in the mid 40s. A great looking day to end the work week. Not much to talk about from the winds. Looking into the late evening window, rain showers could start to move in and become more widespread as we head into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Clouds return but a brief warm up to above average temperatures is on the way as we head into the fabled weekend. Temperatures will be topping off in the mid 50s. It looks like we could see some rain showers in the region in the morning and then once again in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies linger into the ladder half of the weekend. Temperatures will flirt with mid to upper 50s. There could be some rain showers that move into the region by the afternoon and could linger on into Monday morning.

MONDAY: The next work week start off a new month. It does feel like 2021 is flying by. Weather wise, cloudy conditions stick around and temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Colder air works its way back into the region. We will see high temps back in the lower 40s after being spoiled with the warmer air through the weekend. A mixture of sun and clouds are possible

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild as we progress through the next work week. Temperatures will be topping off in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey