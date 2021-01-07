Seasonably cool for your Thursday endeavors

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: As we begin to push closer to the halfway point of winter, we are running into the rut of seeing the overcast skies and colder air in place. If we can find a positive, at least it is not colder than average. Mid 30s for our high today and we stick around with the rather cloudy skies. Unexciting weather for us to begin 2021. The threat for drizzle/flurries look end. There could be some glimmers of sunshine as we head into the afternoon but wall to wall sunshine is not expected. The weekend continue to look sun filled and bright. A nice pick-me-up is expected to make its way into our region soon.

FRIDAY: The monotony continues. We are blanketed with gray and overcast skies and our high temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Ah yes, a change! We Mostly sunny skies will allow us to finally see sunlight! Temperatures top off in the mid 30s. Get out and enjoy the sun since we have been stuck dealing with the cloudy skies!

SUNDAY: There is a chance we welcome back the bright yellow orb in the sky with broken cloud coverage with glimmers of sunshine for the ladder half of the weekend. Temperatures do not change, topping off in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies are expected as we swing into the next work week. We will see the trend of 30s for high temperatures continue on as well.

TUESDAY: Cooler and seasonable air sticks around into the next work week but not too many of us are thinking about that right now. Cloudy skies are expected with temps in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and seasonable as we head into the midpoint of the work week. Temperatures will stick around the mid to upper 30s once again.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey