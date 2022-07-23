It was a fairly pleasant start to the day today. Mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Then as the afternoon came and went so did some heavy thunderstorms. Brining us some heavy downpours as well as lots of lightning. The storms have helped cool things off for the time being, but that won’t stay around much longer

Sunday: Hot temperatures return for your Sunday. Highs in the low 90’s under partly cloudy skies. High heat and high humidity for the afternoon tomorrow could help fuel some thunderstorms late Sunday evening into early Monday morning

Monday: Wet and storm start to the day on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms rolling through on a cold front early morning. Most of the activity will be out of the area just after sunrise, but some light showers or sprinkles can linger around for the morning. Some more showers are possible during the afternoon with highs down into the lower 80’s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy for your day on Tuesday but at least rain free. Highs remain right around average in the lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms return to the area for your day on Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible, with highs in the low 80’s

Thursday: The chance for rain stays around for Thursday. Scattered thundershowers on and off during the day with highs remaining right around average in the low 80’s.

Friday: Cooling down a little bit for your Friday. Highs below average in the upper 70’s with some scattered showers possible.

Saturday: Clearing out for the weekend but remaining below normal temperature wise. Highs in the upper 70’s across the area.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick