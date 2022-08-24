Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80’s and slightly humid.

Friday: Mostly Sunny skies with a couple afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the low 80’s

Sunday: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80’s but feeling pretty sticky.

Monday: Partly cloudy for the first half of the day, with some afternoon thundershowers possible. High temperatures in the upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms likely during the day. High temperatures back to the lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy with a couple spotty afternoon showers. High temperatures in the upper 70’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick