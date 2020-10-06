Seasonal weather with sunshine this Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: To begin the day, there are widespread areas in the Ohio Valley that will see valley fog in and near the Ohio River. Reduced visibility could be as low as a quarter mile, so add a few extra minutes to the morning commute. After that burns off, a picture perfect and nice day is expected. High pressure works into the region and will dominate this week with rather cloudless skies. Our temperatures will start to trend upwards and get close to seasonal levels. Most of the day will feature sunshine and little cloud coverage. It will be very nice outside. Temperatures will be around 67-69 for our high.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the work week features mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up slightly above average. Highs will be around 71-73. Winds will be noticeable from the SW around 10-15 sustained and gusting upwards of 30mph. These winds will be similar to what we saw last week.

THURSDAY: High pressure will linger on in the region and we are expected to see sunny skies once again. We will continue on with the dry stretch of weather with no threat for rain once again. Highs around 65-67.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we inch closer to the weekend. We will remain dry and seasonable with highs around 69-71.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies are expected but there will be filtered sunlight. The first day of the weekend will trend dry and slightly warmer than average. Highs around 71-73.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds will filter in sunlight for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will remain slightly above average with highs around 70-72. The dry spell could come to an end as there is a chance for some afternoon rain showers.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases mostly sunny skies and temperate weather is expected. Highs around 69-71.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey