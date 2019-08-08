Second cold front later today

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM fog, mix of sun/clouds, showers and storms after 3 pm, Highs 82-85.

TONIGHT: Showers ending after 10 pm, a bit cooler, Lows 62-64.

FRIDAY: Drying out with some sun and much less hot & humid, Highs 78-81.

SATURDAY: Beautiful day, dry and pleasant, Highs 79-81.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still nice and comfortable, Highs 81-83.

MONDAY: Few clouds, dry and slightly warmer, Highs 82-84.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny early then showers/t-storms, Highs 80-82.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with few showers again, Highs 80-83.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman