Sunday: Hot and humid conditions for your Sunday. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures sitting in the upper 80’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy to begin the week. We will see mix of clouds and sun throughout the day on Monday, with high temperatures remaining in the upper 80’s Some areas could even break into the lower 90’s. But could see some showers and thunderstorms rolling in during the evening and overnight hours

Tuesday: On and off scattered thundershowers are likely for your Tuesday high temperatures in the upper 70’s. These showers and storms are thanks to a cold front. This will bring change for the rest of the week though. Dropping the humidity and keeping temperatures right around and under the average high.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies return for the middle of the week. Things looking and feeling a lot better. Humidity drops as we will see dew points in the 50’s. High temperatures on Wednesday will be right around 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies for your day on Thursday. High temperatures below average sitting in the mid 70’s.

Friday: A beautiful end to the week and beginning to the week. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures remaining in the mid 70’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies for your Saturday. High temperatures back up to our normal average of 81 degrees.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick