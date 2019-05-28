Severe activity ramps up for the Valley

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thunderstorms are beginning to fire up here in the Upper Ohio Valley mainly in our northern counties to start. The cold front responsible for a line of storms will further develop and then progress southward through the rest of the evening.

A marginal risk sits over Wetzel, Monroe, Belmont and Marshall counties. Heading north, Ohio, Brooke, Harrison and Jefferson counties are under a slight risk. Hancock and Columbiana counties are included in the enhanced risk which then extends to the east into Pennsylvania.

A tornado watch is in effect for Brooke and Hancock counties in WV, and Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, and Columbiana counties in OH until 10:00 PM.

