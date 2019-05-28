Weather

Severe activity ramps up for the Valley

Posted: May 28, 2019 05:29 AM EDT

Thunderstorms are beginning to fire up here in the Upper Ohio Valley mainly in our northern counties to start. The cold front responsible for a line of storms will further develop and then progress southward through the rest of the evening.

A marginal risk sits over Wetzel, Monroe, Belmont and Marshall counties. Heading north, Ohio, Brooke, Harrison and Jefferson counties are under a slight risk. Hancock and Columbiana counties are included in the enhanced risk which then extends to the east into Pennsylvania.

A tornado watch is in effect for Brooke and Hancock counties in WV, and Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, and Columbiana counties in OH until 10:00 PM. 

