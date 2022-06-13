Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – A slight severe storm risk has been issued for our entire region tonight and tomorrow morning.

Slight risk issued for Ohio and West Virginia

This will be due to showers and storms that will be passing through the area overnight tonight into tomorrow morning.

Weather models are not agreeing on the placement of this system as it rolls through. It will likely provide showers and storms to our area but could potentially shift to the East and give our area much less in the way of rain.

The main risk associated with this system as it moves through will be gusty winds that have the potential to cause wind damage. The heavier showers will also put down a decent bit of water which could cause localized flooding.

This should all wrap up by about lunchtime tomorrow afternoon.