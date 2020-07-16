Severe Storm Threat for your Thursday afternoon

(WTRF)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight severe storm risk for the Upper Ohio Valley.

It’s a two out of five on the severity scale. The storms will start to bubble up early afternoon and linger on into the evening.

The storms will develop in broken bands along and before an approaching front.

The risks with today’s severe storms include: gusty winds associated with strong down-bursts from the storms, localized flooding from heavy downpours, as well the chance for large hail.

An isolated tornado is also possible throughout the Ohio Valley.

The increased risk for showers and storms are present Thursday because the day started with clear skies, allowing the atmosphere to fire off severe storms for the afternoon.

Key factors like upper level moisture and high surface temperatures and dew points will play a role in the storms firing up today.

Stay with StormTracker7 for the latest.