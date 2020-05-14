https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Severe storms possible late Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with spotty showers, Lows 61-65.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and late-day thunderstorms, Highs 75-79

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few brief showers, Highs 73-77.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with showers and thunderstorms returning, Highs 76-80.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rumbles of thunder and additional showers, Highs 72-76.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 65-69.

WEDNESDAY:Variable clouds with a few sprinkles, Highs 63-67.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs near 70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter