Severe storms possible late Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with spotty showers, Lows 61-65.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and late-day thunderstorms, Highs 75-79
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few brief showers, Highs 73-77.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with showers and thunderstorms returning, Highs 76-80.
MONDAY: Cloudy with rumbles of thunder and additional showers, Highs 72-76.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 65-69.
WEDNESDAY:Variable clouds with a few sprinkles, Highs 63-67.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs near 70.
