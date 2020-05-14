Severe storms possible late Friday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: A morning shower then scattered PM thunderstorms, warm, Highs 71-74.TONIGHT: Milder and dry again, mostly cloudy, Lows 60-63.FRIDAY: Dry start, PM rain likely with few storms possible, Highs 75-78.SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers/t-storms, warm, Highs 74-76.SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, but very warm, Highs 77-80.MONDAY: Showers and some thunder, mostly cloudy, Highs 69-71.TUESDAY: A stray shower then sun/cloud mix, Highs 65-68.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mainly dry, Highs near 70.