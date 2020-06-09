https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Severe storms possible late Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 70-74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.

THURSDAY: Brief early morning showers then slow clearing, Highs 75-79.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler, Highs 73-77..

SATURDAY: Brief morning showers then some clearing, Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cool, Highs 70-74

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter