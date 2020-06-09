Severe storms possible late Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 70-74.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
THURSDAY: Brief early morning showers then slow clearing, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler, Highs 73-77..
SATURDAY: Brief morning showers then some clearing, Highs near 70.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cool, Highs 70-74
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 78-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker