Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 66-70.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers with some rumbles of thunder, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm, Highs 83-87.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm, Highs 82-86.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Some afternoon showers, Highs 83-87.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter, Highs 84-88.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker