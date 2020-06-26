Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Sunny, should remain mostly dry, stray PM with showers and storms possible again late, Highs 81-84.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, strong thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.SUNDAY: Showers linger, maybe a few storms. Highs 81-83.MONDAY: Partly sunny, Highs 83-85.TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs around 85.WEDNESDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, Highs 85-87.THURSDAY: Some clouds and sun, Highs 83-85.