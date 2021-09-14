Severe storms possible Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Clouds increase with showers by Dawn, Lows 65-69.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 75-79.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few pop-up showers, Highs 76-80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued mild, Highs 80-84.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 81-85.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer yet, Highs 82-86.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 84-88
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 83-87.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker