WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Pittsburgh has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Belmont, Jefferson, Marshall, and Ohio County Thursday evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning is set to expire at 7:45 PM Thursday.

Damaging wind gusts and hail formation is possible within this storm.

Power outages are possible.

Stay with StormTracker 7 for updates.