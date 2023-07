WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Pittsburgh has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall and Wetzel County Thursday evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning is set to expire at 7:30 PM Thursday.

Damaging wind gusts and hail formation is possible within this storm.

Power outages are possible.

Stay with StormTracker 7 for updates.