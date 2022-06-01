Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Primary areas included are counties along Interstate 70 and northward. The watch is set to expire at 10 PM Wednesday evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM.

As a cold front advances through Ohio, it will encounter high heat and oppressive dew point temperatures, which will aide in thunderstorm development.

An updated look at regional radar.

Thunderstorms will be scattered in nature to begin with widespread rain in the forecast for the day on Thursday.

The primary concerns will be gusty winds, hail formation, as well as torrential downpours and frequent lightning.

Stay weather aware and prepared for the rest of the evening hours.