MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for portions of the Ohio Valley.

The watch is now in effect and is set to expire at 9 p.m. July 13.

The following counties are included in the watch: Noble and Monroe County in Ohio, along with Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel County in West Virginia.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch outlining our area.

A watch means the conditions are in place for a severe thunderstorm to develop.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening. and tonight. Some of these storms could be severe, with damaging wind and large hail the main hazards. This is also a low potential for tornados in the strongest storms, and locally heavy rainfall is possible.

This could lead to a flash flood potential.