(WTRF) — The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Ohio Valley until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

At 3:46 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cadiz, moving southeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts could reach up tp 60 mph. There may be damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Stay with Stormtracker 7 for updates.