Severe Thunderstorm watch until 10 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Thunderstorms ending the patchy clouds and fog, Lows 64-68.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day thunder, Highs 80-84.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 83-87.
FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and still warm, Highs 84-88.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm, Highs 78-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker