Severe thunderstorms possible late Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 65-69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine then showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers with some isolated thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, Highs 78-80.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cooler, Highs 75-79.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker