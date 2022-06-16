Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – More thunderstorms return to the forecast for the day today. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the area in a chance for some severe thunderstorms.

Storm Prediction Center Severe Outlook For Eastern OH, Western PA, and Northern WV

Much of the area has been outlined in a slight risk for severe storms. So a 2/5 on the severe weather scale. While much of Western and Central Pennsylvania is sitting in an enhanced, so a 3/5 n the severe weather scale.

At this moment in time, most of the severe activity looks to stay off to our east in western to central PA. The severe storms that came through on Tuesday morning had much of the area in the enhance risk. So our chances are lower but not zero. These storms look to be more scattered/spotty or broken up, with a slight chance of isolated severe storms. Not every shower that pops up will be a storm, and not every storm will be severe.

Severe Threats

Our main threat will once again be for some damaging winds and heavy downpours. Super strong gusts of 80+ mph like we saw on Tuesday morning are not expected, but still some gusts of up 60 mph. Some small to medium branches could come down, but widespread power outages are not likely. Hail threat is at a medium risk. Large hail is not expected and not likely, but some small hail is possible with an storm cells that move through. The threat for tornadoes remains low but is not zero. A couple tornadoes are possible, but that threat is mainly for western and central Pennsylvania.

Predictor for 6pm today

Here’s an early look at what predictor is thinking. Storms looking to fire up around 2pm and will begin to make their way into the area starting around 4pm. Things look to start clearing up once the sun sets.

Make sure to tune into 7News at noon, where StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler will give the latest on the severe storms. As well as 7News at 5pm with Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey as storms start to push into the area.