Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a risk for severe weather on Thursday.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday.

We are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

The timeframe we could see the severe weather move in is for the later afternoon through the overnight period.

The primary concerns are likely to be to be damaging wind gusts and potential hail formation. Downpours and lightning are also expected.

The severe weather threats for Thursday.

Stay with StormTracker7 as we continue to monitor weather trends and will track this system as we approach Thursday.