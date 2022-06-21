Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The risk for severe weather is expected back across the area for Wednesday afternoon and evening

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the tri-state area as a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday

The primary concerns for tomorrow’s weather will be damaging wind gusts and the potential for hail formation. Heavy rain will occur with localized flooding a possibility. The tornado threat is on the low side.

Severe weather threats for Wednesday

The timeframe for the severe weather will likely be in the mid to late afternoon hours through the evening. This will be a fast-moving system with most of the rainfall being done by 10 PM.

A look at Predictor timing out chances for rain.

Stay weather aware and prepared for Wednesday afternoon and evening.