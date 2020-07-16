Severe weather expected for your Thursday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Things will start off warm and sticky today with a growing chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. A stray shower in the late morning is possible. After lunch the threat for storms increases. Our primary risks for today are localized flooding, gusty winds, the chance for hail, as well as an isolated tornado. The threat for showers and storms taper off as we wane into evening. Highs temperatures around 89-91 are expected.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will be sticking around for the next week or so. There is a chance of a passing shower in the afternoon but it should remain relatively dry. Highs around 88-90.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day, but the clouds will clear out to mostly sunny. An isolated shower and storm is possible in the afternoon and evening time period. Temperatures will still be above average by 5-10 degrees. Highs around 90-92.

SUNDAY: A chance of an afternoon shower and rumble of thunder. Highs between 89-91.

MONDAY: The heat sticks around into the next work week, as does the chance for afternoon showers and storms. We are midway through July, it is supposed to be like this. Highs around 90-92.

TUESDAY: High temperatures stay with no end in sight. The chance for P.M. showers also stays. Highs around 86-88.

WEDNESDAY: Hot with a chance of afternoon rain showers and storms. Highs around 88-90.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey