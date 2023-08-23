WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for the Ohio Valley through the end of the week thanks to our next low pressure system. This will bring us the potential for strong to severe storms along the warm front Thursday and again along the cold front Friday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted northern Hancock, Jefferson, and Harrison counites then on north through Ohio in A slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

All of the Ohio Valley is in a marginal risk (1/5) for strong thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday morning.

TIMING:

We will likely see multiple rounds of storms move through Thursday Morning and Late thursday into Friday Morning.

The first time frame will be 3am-7am Thursday morning and the second will be 8pm Thursday through sunrise Friday morning as multiple clusters and pockets roll through overnight.

IMPACTS:

As with any storm Cloud to Ground lightning and Heavy Downpours remain the main impact. Thanks to bowing segments gusty winds will be at a slight risk and the tornado risk at a marginal. The tornado and hail threat will remain marginal and very low but not quite 0.

This is a developing situation, so stay up to date on the latest with the Stormtracker 7 weather team online, on social media, and on air throughout the next 24-48 hours.