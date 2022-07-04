Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region as a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday.

Setup:

The overall development of this system is still tricky to pinpoint. A surface cold front is draped along the Great Lakes region and will move into the Upper Ohio Valley by Wednesday morning. The development of showers and storms before the front axis moves in will limit the potency of any severe weather late in the evening.

Models have a wide range of depiction on the timing of frontal passage and if there will be any showers early in the day to inhibit development later in the day. The exact timeframe is still too early to tell, but it is trending to be a late evening/overnight progression.

Warm and muggy air will be in place to add fuel to any storms that do develop.

Predictor timing out rounds of rain for Southeastern Ohio and The Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.

The primary concerns will be the potential for damaging wind gusts that could result in power outages, flash flooding due to heavy rain, and high moisture content. An isolated tornado threat is low, but not fully zero.

The severe weather threats for Tuesday into Wednesday.

As details continue to unfold with the forecast, the StormTracker