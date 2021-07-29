Severe weather risk for the Ohio Valley returns this afternoon and evening

Wheeling, WV – The Storm Predictions Center has issued a risk for severe weather throughout the Ohio Valley. A Slight Risk for severe weather is expected throughout the area, which is a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

Today’s weather is all stemming from a complex system of showers and thunderstorms that wormed over in Minnesota and Wisconsin yesterday and continue to barrel through Northeastern Ohio and Indiana this morning.

The initial wave will not do much damage but any showers and storms that from later this afternoon and evening could pack more of a punch. Since we are in a Slight Risk for severe weather, the primary concerns look to be gusty winds and large hail. Wind gusts could approach 45 mph with any thunderstorms rolling through which could also produce large hail. Flash flooding is not a major concern as of now. Isolated tornadoes are also possible

The StormTracker7 Weather Team will continue to monitor this weather pattern and will continue to update you with the latest in weather information.