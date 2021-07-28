Severe Weather Risk on Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then variable clouds, Lows 64-68.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 78-80.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 77-79.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers with thunder, Highs 74-78.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 75-79.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker