Vet Voices

Severe Weather Risk on Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then variable clouds, Lows 64-68.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 78-80.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 77-79.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers with thunder, Highs 74-78.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 75-79.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter