WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With showers and storms back in the forecast to kick off the weekend, the storm prediction center has highlighted much of the Ohio Valley in a slight risk (2/5) for severe thunderstorms.

Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday.

Another low pressure system will bring us both a warm front and a cold front throughout the day on Saturday. The warm front will move through during the morning hours bringing a stray shower and will push our afternoon highs into the mid to upper 80’s.

A cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening and will bring us the chance for storms. Any of which could be strong to severe. Conditions will continue to be closely monitored.

Predictor look at Lunch time and Dinner Time

Afternoon: A few showers and storms could try and move through during the early afternoon hours just behind the warm front. These storms will be clustered and the best time frame for these will be noon until 3pm.

Evening: Our Second time frame for storms will be during the evening hours, so dinner time through sunset. These storms will be more broken up and will be spotty to isolated.

Severe weather threats for Saturday.

As with most storms our main impacts will be heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning. Remember “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors”.

Secondary impacts and the reason for the slight risk, will be gusty winds in clusters of storms, and small hail with any isolated storms. Hail could be the size of a pea up to the size of a quarter.

This is a developing situation so the StormTracker 7 Weather team will continue to provide updates on Air, on-line, and on social media.