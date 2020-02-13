Sharply colder for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder with some light snow, Lows 13-17.
FRIDAY: Flurries ending and colder then some sunshine, Highs 21-25.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 38-40.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few flurries, Highs 40-44.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 43-47.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 53-57.
WEDNESDAY: Flurries ending then sun/cloud mix, Highs 34-38.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder, Highs 32-36.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker