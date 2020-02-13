Sharply colder for Friday

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder with some light snow, Lows 13-17.

FRIDAY: Flurries ending and colder then some sunshine, Highs 21-25.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 38-40.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few flurries, Highs 40-44.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 43-47.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 53-57.

WEDNESDAY: Flurries ending then sun/cloud mix, Highs 34-38.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder, Highs 32-36.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

