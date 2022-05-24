7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Skies started off on the brighter side before grey clouds started to roll back in mid-morning. It was a seasonable start as well as we kicked off the day with temps in the low 50s. Grey skies were here to stay for the most part, although there were times it was a bit brighter. Clouds tried their best to clear out some as we transitioned into the afternoon, mainly across SE Ohio. Temperature wise, we reached the lower 70s for our maximum temp. As we head deeper into the afternoon, we will likely see a few more bright spots behind mainly cloudy skies. Tonight, cloud cover will stay around with calmer weather in store. Winds will stick with an easterly component and blow around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will best describe sky coverage. There could be a few pockets of clearing with bright spots likely in the afternoon. A stray shower could fire up in the afternoon, but a better chance for spotty showers to develop will occur during the evening hours. Temperatures will warm up and max out in the mid-70s. Muggy levels could start to be a bit more noticeable.

THURSDAY: Temperature wise we will max out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Weather wise, action will likely start to pick up in the afternoon. Our next weather maker will embark into the region, with showers and isolated thunderstorms later in the day. We will likely see light to moderate rain at times with a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Muggy levels will also start to increase. Winds will likely be breezy as a cold front advances through.

FRIDAY: Rain showers will be around for the morning and afternoon hours. Most of the precip will start to wrap up closer to the evening as high pressure slowly builds in. Daytime highs will be seasonable, maxing out in the mid to low 70s. A stray shower or two could linger into the overnight hours.

SATURDAY: As we turn out attention to the weekend, we have some bigger events to look forward to! The Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend will stay on the drier side. The only chance we have to see rain will be a few pop-up showers and storms for the morning and afternoon. I do not expect to see anything widespread, but we could have a few pockets move through. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will make its way back in the forecast for the most part. The Wellness Weekend will likely stay dry yet again, but the day will feature warmer air. Maximum temperatures will flirt with the lower 80s. Muggy levels will start to return as well.

MONDAY: Memorial Day will trend to feel more Summer-like. A mixture of sun and clouds for the new week. Temperatures will return to the mid-80s for the daytime high. Hopefully you can find a way to cool off the best you can.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and muggy weather. Temperatures will likely stay in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey