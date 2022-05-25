7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Skies were a bit brighter today compared to what we saw to begin the week. There were some pockets of clear skies, whereas others dealt with a few more clouds in the skies. It was overall a nice day to be outdoors! Temperature wise we were back in the mid to upper 70s, seasonably warm for this time of year. We mixed in sun and clouds for most of the afternoon and evening. Our next system is approaching from the west and will meander through late in the day tomorrow but influence our winds this evening. Tonight, cloud coverage will be around with a few pockets of partial clearing at times. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5 mph, allowing for dew point levels to increase. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Temperature wise we will max out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Weather wise, action will likely start to pick up in the afternoon and evening. Our next weather maker will embark into the region, with showers and thunderstorms later in the day. We are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out five for our Ohio counties. The WV are outlined in a Marginal Risk, or a one out five. Primary concerns with any storms that turn severe will be damaging wind gusts with isolated instances of hail and flooding. The tornado threat it low, but not fully zero. Muggy levels will also start to increase, fueling and storms that fire up. Winds will likely be breezy as a cold front advances through, blowing from the south around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible.

FRIDAY: Rain showers will be around for the morning and afternoon hours. Most of the precip will start to wrap up closer to the evening as high pressure slowly builds in. Daytime highs will be seasonable, maxing out in the mid to low 70s. A stray shower or two could linger into the overnight hours.

SATURDAY: As we turn out attention to the weekend, we have some bigger events to look forward to! The Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend will stay on the drier side. The only chance we have to see rain will be a few pop-up showers and storms for the morning. I do not expect to see anything widespread, but we could have a few pockets move through. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s. We will likely mix in a few rays of sun for the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will make its way back in the forecast for the most part. The Wellness Weekend will likely stay dry yet again, but the day will feature warmer air. Maximum temperatures will flirt with the lower 80s. Muggy levels will start to increase as well, so make sure you stay hydrated and apply that sunscreen often.

MONDAY: Memorial Day will trend to feel more Summer-like, with it being the “unofficial” start to summer. A mixture of sun and clouds for the new week. Temperatures will return to the mid-80s for the daytime high. Hopefully you can find a way to cool off the best you can.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and muggy weather. Temperatures will likely warm near the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Happy first day of June Ohio Valley! Mostly sunny and nice will describe the weather as the impressive ridge of warm air allows temperatures back near 90 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey