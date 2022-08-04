(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds building in through the day. Rain showers and possible storms will starting in the afternoon and carry over into tomorrow. These storms could have heavy rain which could cause some localized flash flooding around the area. The possibility of gusty winds is also there as well. High of 88 degrees will feel like its in the mid 90s so it will be important to stay hydrated and cool.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely through the day. A few storms are also possible with the showers through the day. High of 81 degrees will be cooler.

Saturday: Partly and mostly cloudy skies and another chance for rain showers. High of 85 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 85 degrees and a chance for showers.

Monday: Showers will be around in the forecast again under mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few lightning bolts with a high of 83 degrees.

Tuesday: Showers are still likely as a cold front continues through the region. High of 79 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees. There is a small chance for a few morning showers.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler