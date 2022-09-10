Some sun started our Saturday, but we quickly saw that sun disappear behind thickening cloud cover. Cloud cover is going to help keep our overnight lows in the lower 60’s. Expect to see overcast skies with some showers starting to push in after sunset. Coverage increases and intensity looks to pick up for the early morning hours tomorrow.

Sunday: Showers and thunders for your Sunday. High temperatures will be sitting in the mid to lower 70’s. Moderate showers for the early morning hours, with intensity and coverage decreasing for the later morning hours. Overcast skies and some drizzle for much of the afternoon, with some scattered thunderstorms developing for the evening and overnight hours.

Monday: Scattered Thundershowers likely again for your Monday as we begin a new work week. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures remaining in the lower 70’s

Tuesday: Rain is out but some clouds stick around. Partly cloudy skies for your Tuesday. Temperatures struggling to get into the 70’s with our highs sitting in the upper 60’s. Some areas could break into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Clearing skies for the middle of the week. Partly cloudy for your Wednesday with temperatures on the rise, getting into the mid 60’s for your afternoon highs.

Thursday: Mostly for your Thursday, with temperatures sitting in the upper 70’s.

Friday: Plenty of sunshine and a beautiful to end the week and begin the weekend. Sunny for your Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Saturday: Sunshine sticks around for your Sunday, with high temperatures in the lower 80’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick