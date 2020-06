7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Showers and storms ending, AM patchy fog, Lows 66-68.

SUNDAY: Showers with storms in the PM, Highs 81-83.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, should remain dry, Highs around 85.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs around 84-86.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, warming up, Highs 86-88.

THURSDAY: Some clouds and sun, hot, Highs 87-89.

FRIDAY: Some sunshine, Highs 85-87.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, Highs around 85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler