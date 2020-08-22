Showers and storms ending Saturday night with AM fog

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, patchy AM fog, Lows around 65.
SUNDAY: AM fog, sunshine with afternoon showers and storms, Highs 85-87.
MONDAY: AM fog, partly sunny, PM showers and t-storms, Highs 86-88.
TUESDAY: Hot and humid with a lot of sun, Highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY: Staying sticky and hot, Highs 88-90.
THURSDAY: Dry start with showers and some storms developing later, Highs 87-89.
FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and a storm or two possible, Highs around 85.
SATURDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 83-85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

