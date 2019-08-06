Showers and storms for Tuesday

Breaking News
TODAY: AM fog then sun, PM clouds and few thunderstorms, very warm, Highs 85-88.
TONIGHT: Periods of rain and storms, Lows 66-68.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rounds of showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-83.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds, evening showers and few storms, Highs 82-84.
FRIDAY: Drying out with some sun and much less hot, Highs 79-81.
SATURDAY: Staying pleasant and dry with sunshine, Highs 79-82.
SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still nice and comfortable, Highs 81-83.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, stray shower possible, Highs 82-84.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

