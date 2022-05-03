(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: A few showers could start late in the morning but from there, rain and storm chances will increase. There will be a few rounds of heavy rain with some storms as the system passes through later this afternoon/evening. There could be localized flooding from the heavy showers, gusty winds with the storms, and some hail. A tornado is not likely, but we cannot completely rule it out just yet. The rain and storms will wrap up early tomorrow morning. High of 75.

Wednesday: A few sprinkles for the morning following the previous day’s storms. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a high of 63.

Cinco de Mayo: Mostly cloudy, high of 70. We should see some sun trying to peek out through the day to make it look a bit nicer.

Friday: Showers are back in the forecast with a high of 68. Storms are once again possible as this moves through.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some showers sticking around, but less than what we will see on Friday. High of 63.

Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy, high of 67.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 74.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler