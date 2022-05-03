(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday:  A few showers could  start late in the morning but from there, rain and storm chances will increase.  There will be a few rounds of heavy rain with some storms as the system passes through later this afternoon/evening.   There could be localized flooding from the heavy showers, gusty winds with the storms, and some hail.  A tornado is not likely, but we cannot completely rule it out just yet.  The rain and storms will wrap up early tomorrow morning.  High of 75.

Wednesday: A few sprinkles for the morning following the previous day’s storms.  Otherwise mostly cloudy with a high of 63.

Cinco de Mayo:  Mostly cloudy, high of 70.  We should see some sun trying to peek out through the day to make it look a bit nicer.

Friday:  Showers are back in the forecast with a high of 68.  Storms are once again possible as this moves through.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with some showers sticking around, but less than what we will see on Friday.  High of 63. 

Mother’s Day:  Partly cloudy, high of 67.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 74.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler