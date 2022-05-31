7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Wall to wall sunshine and bright blue skies for the Ohio Valley again for the last day of May. It was another warm one though as temperatures soared back into the upper 80s with a few spots eclipsing the 90-degree threshold. A few more pockets of clouds started to fire up this afternoon as an upper-level disturbance moved in. With the high heat and mugginess across the board, that allowed for a few popup showers to fire up. Overall coverage was isolated and mainly contained to Northeast WV. This afternoon and evening will stay with the broken clouds and high heat. Winds were able to provide at least some air movement, blowing from the southwest around 5 mph. Tonight, we will stay mainly clear with a few clouds around. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. Dewpoint temperatures will stay muggy tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: Happy first day of June Ohio Valley! Mostly sunny and nice will describe the weather for the first half of the day. The pattern will start to shift more so on the rainy/stormy side later in the day. It is the first day of meteorological summer, with astronomical summer being on June 21st along with the Summer Solstice. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s. Sky coverage will be sunny to start with clouds becoming prominent in the afternoon and evening. A few rounds of showers and storms are likely thanks to a cold front advancing in, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. Areas to our north are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. To the south, we are outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds and the potential for some hail formation.

THURSDAY: A change in pattern thanks to a cold front will bring a cooler and less muggy air-mass into the area as well as scattered showers and possible storms for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 70s with dewpoint levels starting to drop down.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with cooler air staying for the forecast. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s, and it will be an overall good day to be outdoors.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet for the weekend. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s. If you want to do some yard work or hangout by the pool, a great day to do so.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and nice with temperatures on the climb towards the lower 80s. A few pockets of rain are possible for the evening hours.

MONDAY: Grey and cloudy to begin the new week. Another weather system could bring widespread rain back to the forecast. High temps will be in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and pockets of rain across Ohio and West Virginia. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey