Showers and storms return this afternoon/evening

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances will increase as we head later in the day with some of the storms possibly becoming severe. Starting the day, we will see mostly sunny skies in the area. This morning, temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s and we will stay above average this afternoon. We will max out thermometers in the low to mid 80s. As the sunshine warms temperatures at the surface, that will mix with the muggy air and develop showers and storms ahead of a low pressure system later today. We are in a Slight Risk for severe or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Any primary hazards will be some gusty winds, strong downpours, and the chance for hail. Winds will blow from the west southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 as the system moves through. Some areas might not see showers or storms this afternoon or evening. Rain activity will start to wrap up as we head closer to midnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Aside from an early morning shower that is leftover from Wednesday’s rain event, we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day as weak high pressure will start to build in. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s, which is close to average for the end of May. This will be a nice day to cut grass because rain showers are likely for most of the day Friday.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high chance for a steady, soaking rain event. Temperatures will drop down to the upper 60s if not near 70 degrees for our high. It will feel nicer outside as dew point values will drop thanks to the cold front moving through. Much cooler air is likely as we head into the beginning of the weekend.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy as we head into Memorial Day Weekend. There is a chance for some lingering showers into the morning hours, but should wrap up by lunchtime. Temperatures will be chilly as we will struggle to get out of the mid to low 60s for our high. Conditions will improve the holiday itself.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to end your weekend and we will get back to seasonable temperatures. Temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for our high and it will be a good day to be outside and prep the yard if you plan to do anything for Memorial Day.

MEMORIAL DAY: For your Memorial Day Monday, as of now we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures maxing out in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions look to be in the green if you want to plan outdoor activities for your holiday and kickoff the unofficial start to summer.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey