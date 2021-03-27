Showers and storms to end the weekend

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: Rain will begin in the early morning with storms embedded into the rain showers. Breezy conditions with winds out of the South at 8-14mph and gusts up to 24mph. The storms will taper off in the afternoon but the showers will stick around for the evening.

Monday: Sunny, high of 55.

Tuesday: Mostly clear with cloudy building in the evening and overnight hours. High of 70.

Wednesday: Rain showers starting in the early morning and lasting throughout the day. We could see a chance for some snow mixing in with the rain in the evening and overnight hours. High of 58 and mostly cloudy.

Thursday: Much cooler with a high of 38 and a chance for a flurry in the morning. Clouds will clear throughout the day giving us a mostly clear evening.

Friday: Mostly clear, high of 47.

Saturday: Partly sunny, high of 58.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler