Monday: Patchy fog is around to start off the day before mostly cloudy skies linger in the forecast. We should start to see some sunshine peeking out in the afternoon before more clouds and rain moves into the area. Those showers/storms will start this evening which has us under a 1/5 risk for severe weather. Our main concerns would be gusty winds and some heavy downpours. High of 81 degrees.

Tuesday: Starting off the morning cloudy with a few spotty showers possible around the area. Most generally will not see any rain, but a few light showers could linger around until lunchtime. From there the sunshine is going to come back into the forecast and make the afternoon/evening much brighter. High of 82 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, high of 87 degrees.

Thursday: Sunshine should start the day before clouds build in and bring a chance for some showers and storms. That will be in the second half of the day with a high of 86 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the forecast. High of 82 degrees.

Saturday: A few showers could linger in the forecast to start the weekend with partly cloudy skies. High of 85 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 87 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler